Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NFBK opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Stahlin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,137. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $212,948. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the first quarter worth $151,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

