NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Holdings Raised by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,561.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 592,713 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 154,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

