Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,023,000 after purchasing an additional 292,961 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,031,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,800,000 after purchasing an additional 69,706 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 20.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 46,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

