NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.94.

NuVasive stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,813,000 after buying an additional 9,589,922 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

