Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 59.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NPN opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Dividend History for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN)

