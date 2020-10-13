Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $11.41.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.