Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE NPV opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

