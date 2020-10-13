NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.77.

Shares of NXPI opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,029.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,853.7% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,274,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,354,000 after buying an additional 1,209,345 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $124,380,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $322,319,000 after acquiring an additional 803,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

