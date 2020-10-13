NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NXPI. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. 140166 reiterated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.77.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $142.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day moving average is $110.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,029.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,707,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.