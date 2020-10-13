NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.77.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2,029.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

