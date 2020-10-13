NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.77.

NXPI opened at $142.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,029.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

