NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.77.

Shares of NXPI opened at $142.08 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,029.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

