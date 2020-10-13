NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $170.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.77.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $142.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2,029.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $145.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.34.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

