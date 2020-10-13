NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $135.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. 140166 restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.77.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,029.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

