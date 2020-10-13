Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $21,611.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00006849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00051774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,392.82 or 0.99985677 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001354 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000635 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00141999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

