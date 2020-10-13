Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.10.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $245.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.89. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $246.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,764 shares of company stock worth $45,704,111. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

