Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:ONTO opened at $35.12 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.95 million.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.