Open Predict Token (OPT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00013335 BTC on major exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $268.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041208 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.04846934 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,433 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.