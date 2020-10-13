Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Opko Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.63.

OPK opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit