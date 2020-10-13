Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Opko Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.63.

OPK opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

