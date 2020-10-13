Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lowered by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. 311,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,644,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

