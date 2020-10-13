Orbitcoin Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $408,073.16 and $3.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00051774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,392.82 or 0.99985677 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00621796 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.01001169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00105023 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

