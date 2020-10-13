Ormeus Cash (OMC) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $561,974.01 and approximately $95,231.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00437144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,313,475 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

