Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTTR. TheStreet cut Otter Tail from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.32. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.