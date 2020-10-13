Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OXFD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $334.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

