Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $245.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $218.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.86 and its 200-day moving average is $176.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $221.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Insiders have sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

