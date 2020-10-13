Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of PGC opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $317.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

