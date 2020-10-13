PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.11.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFSI opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,844 shares of company stock valued at $24,897,592. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.