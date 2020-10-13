PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.11.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $896,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,844 shares of company stock worth $24,897,592 over the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.