PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

PMT stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 89,264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

