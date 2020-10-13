PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

