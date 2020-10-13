Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.88. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

