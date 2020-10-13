Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Persimmon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

