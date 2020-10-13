Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PETS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $665.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.68. Petmed Express has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In other Petmed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 286,660 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Petmed Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

