Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PETS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $665.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.68. Petmed Express has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In other Petmed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 286,660 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Petmed Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit