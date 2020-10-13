PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

POFCY opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $512.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

