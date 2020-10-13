Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have commented on PUGOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Peugeot in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peugeot from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Peugeot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Peugeot in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peugeot in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

PUGOY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. 11,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,256. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

