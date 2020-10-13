Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after buying an additional 1,349,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. 942,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,580,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

