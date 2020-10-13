PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $202.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. 11,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,564. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.44.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $1,711,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 126,354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth about $434,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

