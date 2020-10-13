Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim's Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded Pilgrim's Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pilgrim's Pride from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Pilgrim's Pride has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim's Pride will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Pilgrim's Pride by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,670,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,911 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim's Pride by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,933,000 after acquiring an additional 481,356 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,011,000 after acquiring an additional 245,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 13.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,188,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,091 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

