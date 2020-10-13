Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 49.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 145,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRGX stock remained flat at $$6.32 during trading on Tuesday. 4,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,478. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Schneider sold 50,000 shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $337,500.00.

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf Profile

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

