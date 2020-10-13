Piper Sandler Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $66.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.