Piper Sandler Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $89.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.22.

COF opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -217.32 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $589,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

