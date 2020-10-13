Piper Sandler Trims Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Target Price to $14.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 over the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

