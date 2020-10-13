PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.79.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 788.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 279,562 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 19.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

