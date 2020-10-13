Power Solutions International Inc (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Gary S. Winemaster Sells 11,696 Shares

Power Solutions International Inc (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 11,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $50,292.80. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PSIX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,705. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Power Solutions International Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and supports power systems and custom engineered integrated electrical power generation systems for industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road medium trucks and busses. It offers spark-ignited water-cooled internal combustion engines that run on alternative fuels and gasoline; power systems for on-road and off-road equipment; and other engine power products, including power take off clutch assemblies for industrial applications; and engine packaging, subsystems, kits, and componentry associated with cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings and power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, and enclosures to industrial OEMs for incorporation into their applications.

