PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.48.

PPK Group Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, hiring, service, and support of underground coal mining equipment in Australia. The company offers pneumatic and hydraulic roof bolters, rib drills, remote drilling rigs, grout mixers, pumps, water separators under the Rambor and King Cobra names; and CoalTram and other underground diesel vehicles, alternators, electrical equipment, and mining consumables.

