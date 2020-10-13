PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.48.
PPK Group Company Profile
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for PPK Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPK Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.