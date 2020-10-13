PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $34.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.54. 160,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,741. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of PPL by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 179,319 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

