Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. Progress Software has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger bought 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $98,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,622 shares in the company, valued at $98,980.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $238,001. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.