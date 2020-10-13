Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Position Increased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after buying an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,946 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after purchasing an additional 553,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.47. 85,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $101.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

