Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,885. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $109.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

