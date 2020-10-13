Prometeus Trading Down 6% This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00025047 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market cap of $19.61 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00270269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00094414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00036808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.01499364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00154094 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

